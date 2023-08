Gardner-Hyndsver Road in Martin is closed from Old Fulton Road to Skyhawk Parkway due to a culvert washout caused by excessive rainfall and flash flooding.

The City of Martin Public Works crews are currently working to make repairs.

The road will reopen next week once all repairs are complete and the road is secure for traffic to pass.

If you have questions please call City of Martin Public Works Department at 731-587-4910.