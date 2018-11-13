A portion of KY 786/Mayfield-Metropolis Road in southern McCracken County will be closed today through Friday for base repairs to the roadway.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet spokesman Keith Todd says the closure is at the southern end of KY 786/Mayfield-Metropolis Road between KY 339/Old Clinton Road and KY 1438/New Hope Church Road.

The roadway at this site is expected to close each morning at 8:00 and reopen each afternoon at 3:30.

Todd says, weather permitting, the daytime closures of KY 786/Mayfield-Metropolis Road are expected to continue through Friday.

There will be no marked detour. However, motorists may self-detour via KY 339 and KY 1438.

