A portion of Highway 45 just north of Mayfield was shut down yesterday morning after a sewage spill.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet spokesperson Keith Todd the incident happened just before 9:00 when a sewage truck driver braked to stop on Highway 45 at KY 1276 near the old General Tire plant site, causing 300 gallons of human waste to spill on the roadway along the southbound lanes.

Todd says it took crews around three hours to clear the site.