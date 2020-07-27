COVID-19 cases in the local area have increased significantly over the last few days.

As of Sunday’s report from the Tennessee Department of Health, Obion County has now recorded a total of 276 coronavirus cases since March 28th.

The latest report showed 167 active cases in Obion County, with 105 considered as “recovered” and four deaths.

Dyer County has now recorded 436 positive cases of the virus.

At this time, there is 244 “active” cases, with 187 “recovered” and five deaths.

In Gibson County, the latest report stated 409 total cases have been confirmed, with 258 of those still considered as “active”.

Gibson County also reported one death.

In Weakley County, 149 positive cases have been reported, with 90 listed as “active” and 58 “recovered”.

Weakley County also has one reported death.

On Sunday, Tennessee listed 3,140 new positive cases of coronavirus statewide.

The largest affect group of those testing positive with the virus is the age group of 21-to-30 years old, with 12 deaths also recorded.