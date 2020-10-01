The Tennessee Titans game, scheduled for Sunday with the Pittsburgh Steelers in Nashville, has been postponed until later this season, due to positive COVID-19 tests from players and staff.

The NFL made the announcement Thursday morning, one day after indicating the league hoped to play the game on Monday or Tuesday.

The official statement from the National Football League said “the Pittsburgh-Tennessee game scheduled for Week 4 will be rescheduled to later this season after one additional Titans player and one personnel member tested positive for COVID-19 today.

“The decision to postpone the game was made to ensure the health and safety of players, coaches and game day personnel. The Titans facility will remain closed and the team will continue to have no in-person activities until further notice.”

On Tuesday, the Titans placed defensive lineman DaQuan Jones and long snapper Beau Brinkley from the team’s 53-man roster to the Reserve/COVID-19 list, along with tight end Tommy Hudson from the team’s practice squad.

On Monday, coach Mike Vrabel said Titans outside linebackers coach Shane Bowen did not travel with the team to Minneapolis for Sunday’s game due to COVID-19 testing protocols.

The Titans and Steelers game becomes the first in the NFL this season to be postponed due to the coronavirus.