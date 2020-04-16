Just days after announcing positive cases of coronavirus at a Mayfield nursing home, a resident has passed away.

On Wednesday, Mills Nursing and Rehabilitation Center Administrator David Dietz announced the passing on their Facebook page.

In a statement, Dietz said the facility had “lost a member of our community”.

The woman had tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, but had struggled with health issues for months.

She dies at the Jackson Purchase Medical Center in Mayfield.

Dietz had announced earlier this week that several residents and staff members had tested positive for coronavirus.