Possession of Stolen Handgun Leads to Arrest of Obion Man

An Obion man was arrested in Union City with a stolen handgun.

Police reports said an individual flagged down an officer on South Third Street, stating 73 year old Billy Joe Hamm had pulled a gun from his waistband, during an argument with a female.

While Hamm was speaking with the officer, he said he had a handgun permit and the gun was in the drivers seat of his vehicle.

With Hamm’s permission, the serial number of the gun was checked through the National Crime Information Center, where it was registered as stolen in Obion County in July of 2015.

Police reports said Hamm was taken into custody on charges of theft of property, with the revolver and ammunition seized by the officer.