February 15, 2023
  1. Home
  2. Local News
  3. Possibility of Severe…

Possibility of Severe Thunderstorms for Ken-Tenn Area

Possibility of Severe Thunderstorms for Ken-Tenn Area

The National Weather Service has place all of West Tennessee in a Level 3, or Enhanced Zone, for the possibility of severe thunderstorms on Wednesday night….

The National Weather Service says there is a chance of severe thunderstorms for the Ken-Tenn area tonight.

The Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma has placed all of West Tennessee in a Level 3, or Enhanced Zone, due to the possibility of severe weather.

Western Kentucky is currently in a Level 2, or Slight Risk Zone, for severe weather.

Forecasters say overnight tonight will bring a complex convective scenario to the area, which will create the possibility of gusty winds, hail and possible tornadoes.

The chance of severe thunderstorms also continues on Thursday, as daytime highs near 65, will give way to overnight lows Thursday night in the upper-20’s.

Charles Choate

© 2021, Thunderbolt Radio. All rights reserved | Website Development by Twin Oaks Technology