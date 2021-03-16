Possibility of Severe Thunderstorms in the Ken-Tenn Area on Wednesday

The National Weather Service says the Ken-Tenn area could see strong to severe thunderstorms on Wednesday.

The Weather Service has currently placed Obion, Lake, Weakley, Dyer and Gibson County, along with Fulton County in Western Kentucky, in a Level 3 risk of severe thunderstorms.

All modes of severe weather could occur on Wednesday, including large hail, damaging winds, heavy rainfall and tornadoes.

Current models show the possibility of the storms mainly after the noon hour, with some additional strong storms on Wednesday night.

Counties south of the Ken-Tenn area, including Tipton, Shelby and Haywood, along with portions of southeast Arkansas, and northern portions of Mississippi and Alabama are in a Level 4 area for severe weather.