Possibility of Severe Thunderstorms in the Ken-Tenn Area

The National Weather Service has placed all of West Tennessee and Western Kentucky into a Level 2 chance of severe thunderstorms.

Forecasters say the primary threat will be strong damaging winds, along with brief tornadoes and flash flooding.

Weather Service officials indicate the greatest timeline for severe weather will be from 9:00 on Sunday night thru 3:00 on Monday morning.

Current forecasts call for a daytime high on Sunday near 68, which will drop to an overnight low of 44.

Following the passage of the storms, Ken-Tenn area residents will also see a much cooler day on Monday, as temperatures drop throughout the day into the low 40’s, with wind gusts as high as 25 miles per hour.