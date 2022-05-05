Possibility of Strong to Severe Thunderstorms for Parts of Ken-Tenn Area

The National Weather Service says the local Ken-Tenn area could see some strong to severe thunderstorms this afternoon.

Current models show Northwest Tennessee and Western Kentucky in a Level 2 zone for both severe thunderstorms and possible tornadoes.

Forecasters say a line of thunderstorms will develop around midday, and eventually expand to West Tennessee and Western Kentucky.

It is this line of storms that will pose the greatest risk for severe weather.

The National Weather Service has posted a Hazardous Weather Outlook, which indicates the possibilities of hail and some tornadoes this afternoon.