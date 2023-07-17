Possibility of Strong to Severe Thunderstorms in Ken-Tenn Area

The National Weather Service in Memphis says the Ken-Tenn area is now in a Slight Risk category for severe weather this Monday evening.

Forecasters say the Slight Risk (2 out of 5) has been expanded much farther south and west with latest updates.

Damaging winds and large hail remain the primary threats, but a tornado cannot be ruled out.

Slight risk means storms would be generally short-lived and/or not widespread, but there could be a few isolated intense storms.