Possibility of Strong to Severe Thunderstorms on Friday for Ken-Tenn Area

A “Weather Alert Day” is in store for Friday in the Ken-Tenn area.

The National Weather Service has now issued a Level 4, or Moderate Zone, for the counties of Lake, Obion, Weakley and Dyer, along with the Western Kentucky counties of Fulton, Hickman and Carlisle.

Forecasters say there is the possibility of large hail, damaging winds and tornadoes on Friday.

Current forecasts indicate separated, individual storms could produce tornadoes or strong damaging winds during the afternoon and evening hours.

The current timeline for the possibility of severe weather has been listed at between 2:00 and 10:00 on Friday night.