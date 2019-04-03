Union City Council members have voted unanimously to sell the remaining acreage of their Industrial Park for $3.75 million dollars.

The vote came after an industrial prospect made an offer for the property, to invest $150 million dollars in a new company.

Economic Development Chairman Art Sparks addressed the Council yesterday about the possible new company in Obion County.

Mayor Terry Hailey and Sparks spoke about the scope of work for the new facility.

Sparks said the plant will move their corporate headquarters to Union City, and will also rely on seasonal work during harvest time.

Following a request by Mayor Hailey to have a role call vote, all Council members voted “yes” to sale the approximate 375 acres at the site.

Sparks told board members that should the company make the purchase, plans are already underway to acquire new land to continue an industrial park for the city.