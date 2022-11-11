Possible Accumulating Sleet and Snow for Ken-Tenn Area Overnight

Following several days of near record high temperatures, the National Weather Service now says frozen precipitation may be in store for the local Ken-Tenn area.

Current forecast models overnight tonight, now include a chance of rain, changing over to sleet and snow.

Weather Service officials say the chance of frozen precipitation could possibly accumulate in some areas from one-to-two inches, mainly on grassy surfaces.

The Weather Service has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for the Ken-Tenn area due to the potential sleet and snow.

Forecast models indicate the precipitation in the area from just after midnight to around 8:00 in the morning.

Overnight lows tonight are predicted to be around 32-degrees, with daytime highs on Saturday in the low 40’s.