Possible Demolition of Westover School Discussed by City Council
Union City Council members appear to agree on actions against the former Westover school.
During discussion at this weeks meeting concerning condemned properties, Planning and Codes Director Jim Temple addressed the condition of the old school on West Florida Avenue.(AUDIO)
Temple said information from City Attorney Jim Glasgow Jr. concerning federal grants, has affected the process of demolition.(AUDIO)
Despite clear signs of unity by the board to address the structure, no specific action was taken following the discussion.