November 5, 2021
  1. Home
  2. Local News
  3. Possible Demolition of…

Possible Demolition of Westover School Discussed by City Council

Possible Demolition of Westover School Discussed by City Council

Union City Council members discussed a solution to the former Westover School, located on West Florida Avenue….(photos: Charles Choate – 104.9 KYTN / 105.7 WQAK)

 

 

 

 

Union City Council members appear to agree on actions against the former Westover school.

During discussion at this weeks meeting concerning condemned properties, Planning and Codes Director Jim Temple addressed the condition of the old school on West Florida Avenue.(AUDIO)

 

Temple said information from City Attorney Jim Glasgow Jr. concerning federal grants, has affected the process of demolition.(AUDIO)

 

Despite clear signs of unity by the board to address the structure, no specific action was taken following the discussion.

Charles Choate

© 2021, Thunderbolt Radio. All rights reserved | Website Development by Twin Oaks Technology