The City of Union City will now apply for a grant to assist homeowners in the city.

At Tuesday’s meeting, Council members gave City Manager Kathy Dillon the permission to seek the grant, which awards up to a half-a-million dollars.

Speaking with Thunderbolt News, Ms. Dillion explained the guidelines of the grant funds.

If approved for the housing funding, Ms. Dillion said the monies will serve as a great assistance to many local residents.

The City Manager said this is a 100-percent grant, which requires no matching funds from the city.