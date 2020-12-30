The National Weather Service says parts of Western Kentucky and Northwest Tennessee could see heavy amounts of rain Wednesday night thru Thursday night.

Forecasters are monitoring a system which could have the potential to drop up to five inches of rain before Friday morning.

Weather Service officials say up to two inches of rain could fall both Wednesday night and Thursday night, with an additional inch during the day on Thursday.

Counties in the potential heavy rain area include Obion, Weakley, Lake, Dyer and Gibson, along with Fulton, Hickman, Graves, Carlisle and Ballard.

The forecast also indicates the possibility of high winds both Wednesday and on New Year’s Day on Friday.