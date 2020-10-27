The National Weather Service in Paducah says a polar front that dropped snow and ice on the Rockies and Great Plains Monday, could now drench the area with up to four inches of rain Wednesday thru Thursday night.

Forecasts say up to four inches of total rainfall could occur in much of southern Illinois by Thursday night, with some areas exceeding five inches.

Lesser amounts of two-to-three inches will occur in most of western Kentucky and northwest Tennessee.

The heaviest periods of rain could happen Wednesday night into Thursday morning.