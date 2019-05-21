A line of storms moving across Arkansas this afternoon will be moving into the Ken-Tenn area late tonight, bringing the potential for damaging winds.

Mike Johnson with the National Weather Service in Memphis says the line will be moving into a more stable environment as it approaches the Mississippi River and is expected to weaken rather quickly as it moves into Northwest Tennessee.

Additional showers and thunderstorms will be possible overnight, but the primary severe weather threat will be along the leading edge of storms tonight.