December 28, 2021
  1. Home
  2. Local News
  3. Possible Severe Thunderstorms…

Possible Severe Thunderstorms for Northwest Tennessee on Wednesday

Possible Severe Thunderstorms for Northwest Tennessee on Wednesday

Most all of West Tennessee is in Level 2 threat for severe thunderstorms for Wednesday..

The National Weather Service has placed most all of Northwest Tennessee in a Level 2 threat for severe thunderstorms on Wednesday.

Weather Service officials say Lake, Obion, Weakley, Dyer and Gibson County are included in the Level 2 zone.

Forecasters say the greatest threat will be strong damaging winds and heavy rainfall, with isolated tornadoes possible.

Extended forecasts indicate another possibility of storms on Saturday, before the area may see some snow showers on Sunday.

 

Charles Choate

© 2021, Thunderbolt Radio. All rights reserved | Website Development by Twin Oaks Technology