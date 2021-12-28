Possible Severe Thunderstorms for Northwest Tennessee on Wednesday

The National Weather Service has placed most all of Northwest Tennessee in a Level 2 threat for severe thunderstorms on Wednesday.

Weather Service officials say Lake, Obion, Weakley, Dyer and Gibson County are included in the Level 2 zone.

Forecasters say the greatest threat will be strong damaging winds and heavy rainfall, with isolated tornadoes possible.

Extended forecasts indicate another possibility of storms on Saturday, before the area may see some snow showers on Sunday.