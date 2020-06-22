Obion County Commissioners have approved a plan to help land a solar farm in the county.

Board members heard a presentation from Budget Committee Chairman Sam Sinclair Jr., which would mean new tax dollars for the county.

County Mayor Benny McGuire described the interested solar farm company as “a big company”, and said they are now getting their expenses in order.

Mayor McGuire said the solar farm would have to be selected by the Tennessee Valley Authority, and plans are calling for its location to be north of the former Goodyear plant.