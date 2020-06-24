Governor Bill Lee says a special legislative session may have to be called to address unfinished business related to liability protection for businesses and other organizations.

Governor Lee talked about addressing that measure during a media briefing yesterday in Nashville.

Governor Lee says while the liability protection provides an enhanced degree of confidence for businesses, business owners can also receive relief through a $200 million dollar stimulus program from the state.

Governor Lee announced yesterday that Tennessee is ranked Number One in the United States in recovery for restaurant and hotel spending. Tennessee also has the second-highest recovery rate in the nation in apparel and general merchandise spending.