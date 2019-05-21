The National Weather Service says the Ken-Tenn area may possibly see some strong to severe thunderstorms this evening and overnight tonight.

Currently Lake County, along with a small portion of Obion, Dyer and Fulton County are in a “slight risk” category for storms, with the majority of Obion, Dyer and Fulton County, along with Weakley and Gibson County in a “marginal” category.

Forecasters say the greatest threat will be the possibility of strong, damaging winds.

Current radar predictions show the possibility of storms in the area from around 10:00 until 1:00.