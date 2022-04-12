Possible Weather Alert Day for Wednesday in Ken-Tenn Area

National Weather Service forecasts indicates Wednesday could be a weather alert day for the entire Ken-Tenn area.

Current models have already placed the local area in an Enhanced Level for the possibility of severe thunderstorms.

Memphis National Weather Service meteorologist Caitlin Birkes told Thunderbolt News that Tuesday night’s weather could have an effect on the strength of Wednesday’s storms.(AUDIO)

Due to the possibility of strong to severe storms, Ms. Birkes is advising everyone to have a safety plan in place.(AUDIO)

Area residents are urged to keep advised to weather reports and updates for Wednesday and Wednesday night.