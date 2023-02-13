Possible Winds Gusts of 50 to 60 Miles Per Hour in Ken-Tenn Area

The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for Tuesday for Northwest Tennessee, and a High Wind Warning for Western Kentucky.

Forecasters say wind gusts in Northwest Tennessee could be up to 50 miles-per-hour, with forecasts of possible 60 mile-per-hour winds in Western Kentucky.

The counties of Obion, Lake, Weakley, Dyer, Henry, Carroll and Gibson are in a Wind Advisory from 9:00 on Tuesday morning, until midnight.

The counties of Fulton, Hickman, Graves, Calloway and McCracken are in the High Wind Warning from 10:00 on Tuesday morning until 8:00 at night.

Forecasters say trees could be uprooted, and limbs could be broken, with power outages possible.