February 13, 2023
  1. Home
  2. Local News
  3. Possible Winds Gusts…

Possible Winds Gusts of 50 to 60 Miles Per Hour in Ken-Tenn Area

Possible Winds Gusts of 50 to 60 Miles Per Hour in Ken-Tenn Area

The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Warning for Western Kentucky, and a Wind Advisory for Northwest Tennessee for Tuesday. Forecasters say wind gusts of 50-to-60 miles per hour are possible throughout the day…

The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for Tuesday for Northwest Tennessee, and a High Wind Warning for Western Kentucky.

Forecasters say wind gusts in Northwest Tennessee could be up to 50 miles-per-hour, with forecasts of possible 60 mile-per-hour winds in Western Kentucky.

The counties of Obion, Lake, Weakley, Dyer, Henry, Carroll and Gibson are in a Wind Advisory from 9:00 on Tuesday morning, until midnight.

The counties of Fulton, Hickman, Graves, Calloway and McCracken are in the High Wind Warning from 10:00 on Tuesday morning until 8:00 at night.

Forecasters say trees could be uprooted, and limbs could be broken, with power outages possible.

Charles Choate

© 2021, Thunderbolt Radio. All rights reserved | Website Development by Twin Oaks Technology