Post 1 Detective Honored During State Police Ceremony

A Kentucky State Police detective at Post 1 was honored during ceremonies held in Lexington.

Detective Micheal Robichaud was one of 62 Troopers and officers, who were recognized during the annual achievement awards.

With last years event being canceled, Robichaud was honored as the 2019 “Detective of the Year”.

He is a 10-year veteran of Kentucky State Police.

The ceremony also honored the Trooper of the Year, Arson Investigator of the Year and Public Affairs Officer of the Year.

Seven Troopers were also awarded the State Police “Citation for Bravery”, five Troopers received the “Lifesaving Medal”, and three Troopers were issued the Guthrie Crowe Award, after receiving a severe wound or injury during their law enforcement duty.