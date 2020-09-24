Detectives with Kentucky State Police at Post 1 are continuing to investigate a murder-arson in Trigg County.

On September 16th, Troopers responded to a structure fire on Will Jackson Road, that was reported by a motorist in the early morning hours.

Post 1 reports say detectives are investigating this incident as a homicide and arson in which Thelma Barnett was killed before the house was set on fire.

Detectives are now asking anybody with information regarding this case to contact Post 1.

Trigg County Crime Stoppers is offering a substantial reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of all parties involved in the crime.