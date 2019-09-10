The service of a Kentucky State Police Trooper at Post 1 Mayfield will be remembered on Friday.

31 year old Joseph “Cameron” Ponder was fatally shot on September 13th of 2015, while conducting a routine traffic stop on Interstate 24 in Lyon County.

Trooper Ponder was killed in the line of duty only nine months into his career.

State Police officials will lay a wreath at the flag pole, near the site of his death, on Friday at 4:00.

Following his death, Interstate 24 in Lyon County, from the Caldwell County line to Kentucky Route 293, is designated at Trooper Joseph Cameron Ponder Memorial Highway.