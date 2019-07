KSP Post 1 Administrative phone lines are currently having technical difficulties.

If you have an emergency, your call will be answered.

All 911 calls are operational at this time.

KSP Post 1 takes administrative calls for Mayfield Police Department, Mayfield Fire/EMS, Graves County Sheriff’s Department, Lyon County Sheriff’s Department, Lyon County Fire Agencies, Lyon County EMS, and Eddyville Police Department.

All non-emergency calls should be made to: (270)856-3721, until further notice.