Telecommunicators at Kentucky State Police Post 1 in Mayfield are being recognized, along with more than 200,000 of their fellow communicators nationwide, during this week’s National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week.

Post 1 Commander, Captain Jerry Handy, said telecommunicators are challenged on a daily basis dealing with stressful situations, many that involve life and death.

Captain Handy said by the nature of the business, they deal with people who have been victimized, or need medical assistance, who may be threatening and belligerent, or in some cases, not able to communicate at all.

Kentucky State Police employs 193 telecommunicators at its 16 posts throughout the state, and handled almost 493,200 calls in 2018.

Post 1 in Mayfield has 19 telecommunicators, who handled more calls from an 11-county area than any other post in the state.

KSP Post 1 telecommunicators handle dispatch duties for multiple organizations, including Kentucky State Troopers, Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Officers, Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife, Graves County Sheriff’s Office, Mayfield Police, and dozens of local volunteer fire departments and rescue squads.

In addition, Post 1 is the public service answering point for all 911 calls in Ballard, Hickman, Fulton, Graves, and Lyon County.