Kentucky State Police, at Post 1, are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying multiple individuals related to ATM thefts.

Reports said the thefts have occurred at CFSB banking centers in both Marshall County and McCracken County.

State Police received notification that multiple subjects had fraudulently used an individual’s information at ATM Live Teller machines between Draffenville, Calvert City, Paducah Southside, and on Park Avenue.

The subjects successfully obtained a total of $3,500 through four transactions.

Photos have been posted on our website, and anyone with any information is urged to contact the Post 1 headquarters in Mayfield.