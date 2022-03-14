Post 1 Trooper Wins Back-to-Back “Officer of the Year” Honors

A Kentucky State Police Trooper at Post 1 has won back-to-back “Police Officer of the Year” awards.

Trooper Sarah Burgess received the Crisis Intervention Team “Officer of the Year”, for her work with citizens living with mental illness.

She was recently honored at the Crisis Intervention Team Annual Awards Ceremony.

Trooper Burgess was recognized for the incident in the Post 1 area, following a dispatch call concerning a suicidal woman armed with a pistol.

Reports said the caller was upset over medical care from a past assault, and requested to speak with a female trooper.

Although Trooper Burgess was not on duty, she left her home and immediately responded to the scene.

After lengthy calm and sympathetic conversations, Burgess convinced the woman to surrender her weapon.

Post 1 reports said the Trooper also stayed with the woman, while she was evaluated throughout the process until admittance into Western State Hospital.

A photo of the award presentation has been placed on our website at thunderboltradio.com.