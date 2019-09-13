Kentucky State Police at Post 1 were called to investigate a fatal traffic accident in their coverage area.

Reports said Troopers responded just before 4:00 Thursday morning, to a single vehicle crash in Trigg County.

Post 1 reports indicated 40 year old Andrew Francis, of Cadiz, was operating a 2011 Mazda car on New Hope Road, when foe unknown reasons, it left the highway.

The car struck a concrete embankment and fence, then rolled over ejecting Francis from the vehicle.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, and determined to not be wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.