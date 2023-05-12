Postal Carriers to “Stamp Out Hunger” on Saturday

Several area Post Offices will be doing their part to feed the less fortunate on Saturday.

The National Association of Letter Carriers will hold their 31st annual “Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive”.

The event is the largest one-day food drive in the nation.

On Saturday, letter carriers will be accepting the donations of non-perishable food items, which will then be delivered to local food banks.

Area residents wanting to participate, can place a bag of the food items next to their mailbox, which will be picked up by the carrier.

Locally, the Post Offices of Union City, Hickman and Fulton have announced they will be collecting food donations.

The National Association of Letter Carriers report ten’s of millions of pounds of food items are collected each year during the event.