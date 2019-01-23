With more deer testing positive for chronic wasting disease in West Tennessee, the TWRA could expand the CWD Zone.

TWRA spokesman Lee Wilmot says the total number of deer testing positive for chronic wasting disease (CWD) has climbed to 91 in Fayette and Hardeman counties. Three additional deer, if confirmed by secondary testing, would expand the CWD Zone.

Two of the deer receiving secondary testing are from Hardeman and Fayette counties and if confirmed, would bring Chester and Shelby counties into the CWD Management Zone due to the proximity to those counties. The remaining deer is from Madison County, and if confirmed, the location of that deer would add Madison and Haywood County to the zone.

Although Madison, Chester, Shelby, and Haywood counties are currently outside TWRA’s CWD Management Zone, CWD Coordinator Chuck Yoest, does not anticipate any changes to hunting regulations there for the remainder of the current 2018-19 deer hunting season.

TWRA, with assistance from hunters, has collected more than 2,000 samples in the CWD Management Zone and surrounding counties since CWD was first detected on December 14 in Fayette and Hardeman counties.

The agency is still awaiting results on approximately 800 samples, and anticipates collecting a couple hundred more samples during the last week of the extended hunting season in the CWD Management Zone