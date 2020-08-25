Friday night’s Obion County Central football game, and Union City’s season opener at home, have now been moved to Thursday night.

The changes were made due to the possible remnants of hurricane Laura, which is expected to move into the Ken-Tenn area following landfall on the Texas-Louisiana coast late Wednesday or early Thursday morning.

Obion County will be traveling to face Dyer County.

Tickets to the game are $6 each, and can be purchased on Wednesday and Thursday at the office of Obion County Central from 9:00 until noon.

Broadcast of the Obion County-Dyer County game can be heard on 104.9 KYTN starting at 6:30.

Union City will open their season at War Memorial Stadium when they take on USJ.

Broadcast Thursday night will begin at 6:30 on 105.7 WQAK “The Quake”.