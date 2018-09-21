Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe and Pottery Direct International, Inc. officials announced today that the ceramic flowerpot manufacturer will invest $8 million to establish production operations in McKenzie.

Pottery Direct plans to create approximately 40 jobs in Carroll County during the next three years.

Pottery Direct is an international company with offices in North America, Europe, and China. The company develops, imports and produces ceramic flowerpots.

Pottery Direct will locate in a vacant industrial building at 1373 Airport Road. The ceramics company will invest in facility upgrades and plans to be operational in McKenzie in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Company Directors Henk van Woerden and Marthijn van Woerden said the main reason they chose Tennessee is because 80 percent of the clay they use is mined nearby.

Neighboring city, Gleason in Weakley County, is the home to four ball clay companies and is considered the Ball Clay Capitol of the Nation.

