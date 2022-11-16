A squirrel is being blamed for a brief power outage in Union City on Tuesday afternoon.

Energy Authority CEO Kyle Ross said about 350 customers, in the southwest portion of the city, experienced the outage around 1:40.

Ross said the squirrel came into the South 5th Substation and made contact with a transformer lightening arrestor.

This made for the opening of the main breaker.

Crews from the Union City Energy Authority were able to restore the power in about 15 minutes.