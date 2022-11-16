November 16, 2022
Power Outage in Union City on Tuesday

A squirrel is being blamed for a brief power outage in Union City on Tuesday afternoon.

Energy Authority CEO Kyle Ross said about 350 customers, in the southwest portion of the city, experienced the outage around 1:40.

Ross said the squirrel came into the South 5th Substation and made contact with a transformer lightening arrestor.

This made for the opening of the main breaker.

Crews from the Union City Energy Authority were able to restore the power in about 15 minutes.

 

Charles Choate

