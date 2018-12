About 2,755 Gibson Electric members homes and businesses in Kentucky and in the far northwestern part of Tennessee were affected by an outage early Wednesday morning.

The outage began shortly after midnight, and was caused by equipment failure in the Clinton substation.

Crews were immediately dispatched and service was rerouted and restored to all but 300 members at about 1:20.

All power was restored around 4:00 this morning.

