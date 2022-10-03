October 4, 2022
Power Outage on Sunday in Union City

The Union City Energy Authority responded to a power outage on Sunday…

Union City Energy Authority lost power to about 2000 customers on Sunday afternoon around 3:15.

Energy Authority CEO Kyle Ross said the Industrial Substation had a 13KV switch burn up, causing the substation’s main breaker to open.

Power was restored to all customers around 3:45, after employees switched a circuit to an alternative path while repairs were made.

Ross said he was very fortunate to have team members, who have the knowledge and the care to restore power safely and quickly for the customers.

Charles Choate

