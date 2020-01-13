Union City Energy Authority experienced customer outages due to the storms early Saturday Morning.

Company CEO Jerry Bailey said approximately 200 to 300 customers were without power from 45 minutes, to one hour and 40 minutes.

One outage was caused by a tree falling on the line on Old Troy Road and the other was due to downed lines in the Mount Zion area.

Bailey said the outages occurred about 4:50 Saturday morning.

Following the passage of the storms, Gibson Electric reported 2,947 customers without power in 37 locations.

Rita Alexander, with Gibson Electric, said broken power poles occurred in Obion County and Crockett County.