Power restored after high winds cause outages in Weakley County
Power has been restored to several Weakley County residents after high winds knocked down five power poles during severe storms last night.
Weakley County Municipal Electric System General Manager Andrea Harrington says most of the outages were along the Paris Highway.
Meanwhile, a WCMES crew will be assisting the Carroll County Electric System restore power to residents after storms caused numerous outages, mostly in the Bruceton area.