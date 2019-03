After no grand prize winning tickets were sold in Saturday night’s Powerball drawing, the jackpot for Wednesday night is now $750 million dollars.

If a single ticket matches all six numbers in Wednesday’s drawing, that person would be eligible to collect a lump sum cash-option payout of $465.5 million dollars before taxes.

The jackpot was last won on December 26th of last year.

The odds of matching all six number are 1-in-292 million.