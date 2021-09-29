Powerball Jackpot at $570 Million Dollars for Wednesday Drawing

After multiple weeks without a grand prize winning ticket being sold, the Powerball lottery jackpot continues to increase.

Wednesday night’s drawing will now be for $570 million dollars.

Should a single ticket match all six numbers in tonight’s draw, that person could choose to take a one-time lump sum payout of $410.1 million dollars before taxes.

Powerball is played in 45 states, along with Washington DC, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.