The Powerball lottery drawing for Saturday night will be for over a half-a-billion dollars.

The current jackpot stands at $523 million dollars.

A single winning ticket in this drawing could choose to take a one-time lump sum payout of $379 million dollars before taxes.

Saturday’s jackpot amount for Powerball is the 10th largest in game history, but still far behind the record drawing of $1.58 billion dollars in January of 2016.