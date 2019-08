A prayer movement will kick-off in Obion County on Saturday night at 6:00.

“Awaken Northwest Tennessee” is a city wide initiative to unify churches to pray for every person in Obion County.

The event will start at 6:00 at the Capitol Theater in downtown Union City, and is a launch into a month long fasting and prayer to unite community members.

Those who participate will receive a prayer packet, which includes a prayer guide and 15 names of individuals in the community.