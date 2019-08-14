The Obion County Fair will kick-off on Saturday, with an event to help local children.

The pre-Fair day will begin with a 5K-Run, one-mile fun run, and walk, from the fairgrounds.

Organizer Charlene Burpo, with Twin Oaks Technology, spoke with Thunderbolt News about the morning activity.

All proceeds from the run will benefit the Boys and Girls Club, along with Trudy’s Kids Cafe.

Ms. Burpo said the pre-Fair run has been organized yearly to assist with the needs of local organizations.

Pre-registration for the 5K-Run is $20, and $25 on race day, with the one-mile fun run at $10.

Medals will be awarded to the overall male and female runner, with awards also given to age categories.

Pre-registration can be made by logging on to obioncountyfair.net.