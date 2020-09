Union City High School will pre-sell tickets for Friday night’s football game at Adamsville.

Communications Director Mike Hutchens said Union City has been allotted 250 tickets for the game, with 1,200 total fans to be allowed in attendance for the Region 7-2A opener.

Advance tickets are $6.00, and will be sold in the lobby of the high school Wednesday and Thursday from 8:00 until 10:00.

Tickets at the gate Friday night will be $8.00 each.