Preliminary autopsy results have been released concerning the death of a man incarcerated at the Graves County Jail.

Kentucky State Police reports said 50 year old Rodney Evans, formerly of Hickman, had hardening of the arteries that contributed to his death.

Reports said Evans had shown signs of a drug overdose, along with another inmate in the cell.

Both were transported for treatment, with Evans later pronounced dead at a Paducah hospital, and the second inmate remaining hospitalized.

Post 1 reports said toxicology results are pending from the autopsy.

Kentucky State Police and officials at the Graves County Jail are still investigating the origin of the contraband.